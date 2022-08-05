India vs West Indies: 3 young Indian players who will play in the USA for the first time

India and West Indies head across to Florida to complete their 5-match T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led side leads the series 2-1 and would want to seal the series on Saturday. As far as numbers are concerned, it has been 12 years since cricket formally made it to the USA, but when the fourth T20I match takes place, it will only be the 13th match played here.

As far as this ongoing series is concerned, India will want to continue with their experiments and the only concern they would be having right now is the fitness of their captain Rohit Sharma. The Indian side have a decent record at this venue and hence are favorites to clinch the series. This is a young side and the players would want to further their case.

Here we take a look at three players from India who will play their first game in the USA:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been superb for India

One of the stars of this Indian side, Suryakumar Yadav will play his first international match on US soil. Having made his international debut last year, his rise in international cricket has been astounding. Last month, he scored a ton against England and then notched up a stunning half-century against West Indies in the third T20I.

He has been asked to open the innings for the first time on this Caribbean tour, and has taken to the role with aplomb. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate in excess of 168 in the first three matches.

#2 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel adds balance to Indian side

Harshal Patel should be fit to take the field in this fourth T20I and should bolster the Indian team. With his skillsets, he should pose a lot of problems to the West Indies batting order.

The pitch at Florida has been sluggish over the years and India would hope that Harshal makes the most of the opportunities on offer. In 17 T20I matches, Harshal has picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.58. He should replace Avesh Khan in the side as the Madhya Pradesh bowler has had a tough series so far.

Apart from his skills with the ball, Harshal also has the ability to wield the willow and would bolster India's batting even further. Incidentally, his family had relocated to the United States when he was young and it is quite fitting that he gets to play in Florida in the fourth match.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has been impressive for India

Arshdeep Singh has impressed in the few matches he has played for India so far. He is making great waves and looks like one of the bowlers who should be on the flight that jets off to Australia.

His ability to hit the hard lengths and contain the scoring rate and when conditions are conducive, he has the ability to extract seam and swing. In death overs, he has great control over his yorker and slower deliveries and this makes him the complete package. His left-arm angle too tilts the scales in his favor when the selectors announce the squad for the Asia Cup next week.

