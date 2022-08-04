Revisiting India's previous record in Lauderhill, Florida, ahead of last 2 T20Is against West Indies

The India-West Indies series will now head across to the United States of America. Florida will play host to the final two matches of the series. India is leading the 5-match series 2-1 and will look to seal the series in the fourth match.

The only concern for the visitors heading into Florida will be the fitness of their captain Rohit Sharma, who limped out in the third match. They could also make a few changes to their playing XI as the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Avesh Khan have not impressed in the series so far.

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, will be the venue for the final two matches that will be played on August 6 and 7.

We take a look at how the Indian team has fared in Florida over the years.

#4 When KL Rahul's stunning century was not enough - 2016

KL Rahul slammed his first T20I ton in Florida.

This match is arguably one of the best T20I matches ever played. MS Dhoni won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first. Openers Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles raced off the blocks and added 126 runs for the opening stand. Lewis powered to a 49-ball century as the West Indies ended with 245 for 6.

On a flat track, India got off to a fast start and KL Rahul, batting at number four, took up the responsibility of chasing the total down. He was sensational with his strokeplay and flew to 110 runs off 51 deliveries. However, MS Dhoni failed to seal the win off the final ball and India was restricted to 244 for 4.

#3 Rain causes agony for India - 2016

Amit Mishra found assistance from the Florida surface.

Still licking their wounds after the agonizing one-run loss, the Indian team looked determined to make amends when both sides met for the second match at the same venue.

The West Indies batted first once again but this time around, the Indian bowlers were on point and never allowed the power-hitters to hit their stride. Leg spinner Amit Mishra was the star of the show. He returned with figures of 3 for 24 runs in his quota of four overs.

In response, India were well poised at 15 for no loss when a heavy downpour forced the officials to call off the game.

#2 Navdeep Saini dismantles West Indies - 2019

Navdeep Saini made his debut in Florida.

This match was India's first game after their heartbreaking exit from the 50-over World Cup. They took on West Indies and handed a debut to Navdeep Saini. It proved to be a masterstroke as the right-arm pacer picked up three wickets and helped restrict the West Indies to a meager 95 for 9.

The chase was never going to be taxing as the Indian batting order chased the total down in the 18th over and won by four wickets.

#1 Rohit Sharma stamps his class - 2019

Rohit Sharma starred with the bat in 2019.

The second match of the series was played the very next day. The match started late owing to the consistent downpour. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma was in his element and took charge of the proceedings and powered India to a challenging total of 167 for 5.

The pitch was double paced and it was going to be a stiff target for the West Indies. They struggled to deal with the pace and Krunal Pandya proved to be a thorn in their side.

Rain intervened when the West Indies were at 98 for 4 after 15.3 overs. Krunal Pandya was declared the Man of the Match for his match-winning figures of 2 for 23 from his 3.3 overs.

