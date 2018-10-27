India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Fantasy tips

After a thrilling tie in Vizag, the action moves to the MCA stadium in Pune. India have recalled their premier pacers after conceding 300 plus total twice in as many matches this series. While the Windies would like level the series in Pune.

Let's see what changes are expected in the lineups of the two teams and how can you form your fantasy eleven.

Wicket-keeper

Shai Hope almost took the Windies over the line with a magnificent century. He bats at number three position.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer and Rohit Sharma are must have players in your fantasy eleven. Shikhar Dhawan looked good for his 29, and Ambati Rayudu will look to cement his place at the number four position. With doubts over Rishab Pant's shoulder injury, Manish Pandey may get a go in place of Pant.

With Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar back in the Indian bowling lineup, it would be difficult for the Windies openers to score as freely as they did against Shami and Umesh.

All-rounders

Jason Holder may not have done much in the series so far, but with both batting and bowling abilities, the Windies skipper is a valuable pick. Ravindra Jadeja picked a couple of wickets in the first ODI and none in the second, also he isn't getting many opportunities with the bat because of a strong Indian top order.

Marlon Samuels may have scored over 900 runs in India but he has been failing to pick the wrist spinners.

Bowlers

Since Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are back in the side, one has plenty of options to select from. Bumrah and Kuldeep are the default picks. With the pitch assisting seam bowlers you can opt to leave out Chahal, Bishoo and Nurse. Obed McCoy deceived Indian batsmen with his slower balls, as he almost had Kohli as his maiden ODI wicket had Holder hanged on to the catch.

Captain and vice-captain

Without an iota of doubt, Virat Kohli should be your fantasy captain. With runs expected on a flat deck, you can keep either of Rohit, Dhawan, Hetmyer or Hope as your vice-captain.

Expected changes

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have been recalled and will straightaway slot in the playing eleven. With the pitch assisting pacers Khaleel or Umesh might play in for Chahal or Jadeja.

The Windies would be satisfied with their performance in Vizag. Their only concern seems to be with the form of Marlon Samuels but with his experience, he is certain to keep his place.