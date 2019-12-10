India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Where to Watch

West Indies v India - India will need to work on the fielding

India face West Indies in the last match of series, with the contest tied 1-1. India once again failed to win a match batting first. To add to their fielding woes, the Windies XI seemed to be in imperious form in Tiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The first innings of the match saw India score 170 for the loss of 7 in their 20 overs, thanks to handy contributions from Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant. Notably, Dube notched up his maiden half-century in T20Is. However, aside from a few overs in the first half of the innings, it was the West Indian bowlers that dominated. Kesrick Williams, after going for 60 runs in 3.4 overs took the prized wicket of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja while maintaining an economy of 7.50 in 4 overs. All of the other Windies bowlers bowled well, except for Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder.

In the second innings, the West Indian batsmen showed what they were capable of, with all of their batsmen performing. Lendl Simmons, after being dropped on six anchored the innings, while some power hitting from Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis got them over the line with 9 balls to spare.

Here's everything you need to know about the 3rd and final T20I of the series:

Match Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: 11th December 2019

Time: 7 PM, IST

Weather Forecast

Weather will not be a cause for concern as there is only a 2% chance of precipitation. However, the humidity being high at 61% and the dew point being 21°, dew will play a factor, especially in the second innings of the match.

Pitch Report:

The Wankhede track has always favoured batsmen, and that paired with the small size of the ground usually results in high-scoring matches. The bowlers usually get some swing due to the proximity of the sea. Expect a run-fest this Wednesday at the Wankhede.

Predicted Playing XI

India

The Indian side looked fairly balanced, and in recent times the team management doesn't seem to change the XI too much. However, due to the Wankhede pitch being a flat track, they may choose to go with an extra seam bowler.

Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies

West Indies may look to make a couple of changes in their XI, considering Jason Holder's below-par performances and Fabian Allen's return to fitness.

Predicted Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cotrell, Kesrick Williams.

Where to watch

The series decider will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Hindi 1. The match can also be live-streamed from Hotstar.com.