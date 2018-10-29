×
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 6 Unnoticed things from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
29 Oct 2018, 21:30 IST

Image result for India vs West Indies 4th ODI Brabourne

It was the Indian Cricket team that dominated throughout the game, vanquished the opponents and won the game by a huge margin of 224 runs.

Winning the toss, the hosts decided to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma built a dashing 72-run partnership which was broken by Ashley Nurse who dismissed Shikhar Dhawan. Virat Kohli suffered a rare failure as he was given out in the 16th over at the 16 runs. The Indian Captain's dismissal was followed by a historic partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu.

Whilst, on one hand, Rohit Sharma scored 162 runs in 137 balls which consisted of 20 fours and 4 sixers. On the other hand, Ambati Rayudu, putting a full stop on all the chaos for no. 4 in the Indian batting line-up, scored a scintillating ton consisting of 4 sixers and 8 fours. Once Rohit Washington dismissed in the 44th over, what followed next was Rayudu and MS Dhoni's wicket. Howbeit, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav played two little cameos and took India's total to a mouth-watering 377.

Chasing a mammoth total, West Indies had a disastrous start as half of their side was back to the pavilion inside 12 overs. Khaleel Ahmed continued to do the damage along with Kuldeep Yadav. Jason Holder tried to play a fighting knock but in the end, it was disappointing for the Windies fans as their team eventually lost the match by a massive margin of 224 runs.

Here's a look at Unnoticed things from the match:

#6 Dhoni gets out on 9999

 

Image result for Dhoni gets out on 9999

MS Dhoni is going through one of the worst phases of his career. The former Indian captain isn't in form and has been facing criticism from all over the world for his style of play. The veteran cricketer has not been able to get going against the spinners and hasn't dominated the pacers as well.

His innings, nowadays, lack-intensity and have been a case of worry for the team management. MS Dhoni, on Monday, scored 23 runs in 15 balls. Albeit once again he couldn't convert the knock into a big one, the Chennai Super Kings Captain had that intent in his innings which Virat Kohli always talks about.

Dhoni hit 2 fours in his small cameo and scored runs at a strike rate of 153.33. Howbeit, a milestone which Dhoni failed to accomplish was scoring 10,000 ODI runs for India. The Wicket-Keeper batsman, before this match, required 24 runs to become the 5th Indian to score 10,000 runs but with luck not by his side, the veteran could score only 23 runs and missed the record by just 1 run.

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
Contact Us Advertise with Us