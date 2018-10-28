×
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Fantasy tips

Jatin Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
403   //    28 Oct 2018, 21:21 IST

Kohli has scored three consecutive hundreds in the series
Kohli has scored three consecutive hundreds in the series

With the series levelled in Pune, the teams will look to take lead in Mumbai. Windies will be boosted with confidence after the victory in the third ODI, while the Indian team is still looking for a stable middle order.

Let's see what changes are expected in the lineups of the two teams and how the fantasy eleven can be formed for the upcoming match.

Expected Changes

India certainly looked a batsman short when Bhuvneshwar came to bat at number seven. Ravindra Jadeja could return in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Kedar Jadhav will make a comeback after recovering from injury and proving his fitness in the Deodhar Trophy. Most certainly, he will be swapped in at the expense of Rishabh Pant.

Windies would certainly be going with the same eleven which won them the game in Pune.

Enter caption

Wicket Keeper

Shai Hope is in terrific form. With scores of 123 and 95, he is a safe pick.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli and Shimron Hetmyer are default picks. Rohit Sharma has had a couple of failures but he would feel nostalgic returning to his home city. Once he sets his eye in, there is no stopping.

Shikhar Dhawan has got starts in the last two matches but has failed to convert it. He will be itching to score a big one. Ambati Rayudu got a fifty in the second ODI. He will look to cement the number four spot.

All Rounders

Jason Holder is a must-have player as he bats at number 7 and is Windies' strike pacer. Although Marlon Samuels chipped in with three wickets in the last match, he has been performing poorly with the bat.

Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to return in the fourth ODI. Jadeja is a valuable all-rounder and Jadhav bowls part-time. Known as 'The Golden Arm', Jadhav has been Kohli's sixth bowling option and has provided crucial breakthroughs at times.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are must have bowlers. Ashley Nurse was the man of the match in Pune for his match influencing knock of 40 runs and a couple of wickets.

Obed McCoy has 4 wickets in two matches and with his variations in the death, he has been useful for the Windies. Chahal and Bhuvneshwar are other options.

Captain and Vice Captain

Virat Kohli has three centuries in three ODIs. He should be the fantasy captain, without an iota of doubt.

Jasprit Bumrah has twelve wickets in his last five ODIs. He is a safe pick for vice-captain. Rohit, Shikhar, Hetmyer and Hope can also be considered for captaincy or vice-captaincy duties.




India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jason Holder Indian team squad Virat Kohli Centuries Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Jatin Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
