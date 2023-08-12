India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having won the third T20I by an impressive margin of seven wickets in Guyana, India would now look to register a come-from-behind series win by clinching the last two matches in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

West Indies, on the other hand, would be keen to register a series triumph, which would be a morale booster after the low of not qualifying for the ODI World Cup.

After a disappointing start to the T20I series, India got their act right in the must-win clash. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form with the ball, claiming 3/28. Axar Patel bowled his full quota of four overs and did a decent job, registering figures of 1/24.

The top-order batting remains a concern. Ishan Kishan struggled in the first two T20Is and was not picked in the XI for the third. Barring the 85 in the third ODI, Shubman Gill has hardly scored any runs on the tour.

Suryakumar Yadav’s return to runs in the previous game was a welcome development, while talks have already begun about drafting Tilak Varma into ODIs after an impressive start to his T20I career.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Rovman Powell said:

“Looks a very good surface. We will look to put some runs on the board and try to defend it.”

West Indies have made a few changes to their playing XI. Jason Holder is in. Shai Hope comes in for Johnson Charles and Odean Smith for Roston Chase.

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI for the fourth T20I.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

According to Samuel Badree, the pitch looks like an absolute beauty. There isn’t any grass on the surface but it has a nice sheen to it. The average score on this ground is 165. We could be in for a high-scoring game.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Leslie Reifer

TV umpire: Patrick Gustard

Match Referee: Richie Richardson