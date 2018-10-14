×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies: 5 biggest positives for India from this series

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
News
530   //    14 Oct 2018, 17:30 IST

This series will be remembered for the emergence of younger players.
This series will be remembered for the emergence of younger players.

India vs West Indies started without much hype, but everyone was anxious about how this new look team will perform as some of the senior players were either rested or axed from the side after a long tour of England.

There was no doubt about the fact that India were the firm favourites to emerge victorious from this series but the visitors are having one of their best years as far as the red ball cricket is concerned.

While the first match at Rajkot was lopsided and India won the Test without much fuss, there was a lot of speculation that Mayank Agarwal will be included in the playing eleven, but the host decided to give Rahul another go.

This particular series may not be an ideal preparation before the all-important Australia tour but this was used a tour to test the bench strength of the hosts. In that regard, we will see five of the biggest positives to come of the series.

#5 Jadeja's performance with the bat

India's best all-rounder at the moment.
India's best all-rounder at the moment.

Ravindra Jadeja is having a fantastic couple of months with the bat in international cricket. He has done well in the domestic arena in the past but was not a success playing for India. But it all changed in the final Test match at the Oval where he came close in scoring a century.

He then was drafted into the Asia Cup squad after a gap of almost a year and did well in which the tournament. And in the home series against the WIndies, he scored his maiden international century in a decade-long career for India. This batting performance from him bodes well for the team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Prithvi Shaw
Vijay Raman
ANALYST
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 3 things we learned from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 things learned from Day 1
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: A perfect mismatch
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
West Indies in India: History of the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us