India vs West Indies: 5 biggest positives for India from this series

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST News 530 // 14 Oct 2018, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This series will be remembered for the emergence of younger players.

India vs West Indies started without much hype, but everyone was anxious about how this new look team will perform as some of the senior players were either rested or axed from the side after a long tour of England.

There was no doubt about the fact that India were the firm favourites to emerge victorious from this series but the visitors are having one of their best years as far as the red ball cricket is concerned.

While the first match at Rajkot was lopsided and India won the Test without much fuss, there was a lot of speculation that Mayank Agarwal will be included in the playing eleven, but the host decided to give Rahul another go.

This particular series may not be an ideal preparation before the all-important Australia tour but this was used a tour to test the bench strength of the hosts. In that regard, we will see five of the biggest positives to come of the series.

#5 Jadeja's performance with the bat

India's best all-rounder at the moment.

Ravindra Jadeja is having a fantastic couple of months with the bat in international cricket. He has done well in the domestic arena in the past but was not a success playing for India. But it all changed in the final Test match at the Oval where he came close in scoring a century.

He then was drafted into the Asia Cup squad after a gap of almost a year and did well in which the tournament. And in the home series against the WIndies, he scored his maiden international century in a decade-long career for India. This batting performance from him bodes well for the team.

1 / 5 NEXT