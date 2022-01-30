India vs West Indies: How many runs has Virat Kohli scored against the Windies?

Virat Kohli's career and captaincy might be a constant topic of discussion, but one thing that can't be written off is his form. The former India skipper missed out on the elusive 71st century after getting starts against South Africa, but the approach and the control he demonstrated shows that the ton isn't far off.

With the player making the cut for the upcoming limited home series against the West Indies, it's time to see how Kohli has fared against the Caribbean calypso. It's safe to say that he has enjoyed good success with the bat against the side.

How many runs does Virat Kohli have against the Windies?

Kohli has stacked up 2235 runs against the Windies at an average of 72.09 and a strike rate of 97.34. He has nine centuries and eleven fifties against them since his first match against them in 2009-19. The 2000+ runs is the most he has scored against any opposition he's played.

Here's a quick look at the teams he has scored 2000+ runs against:

Virat Kohli vs Runs Sri Lanka 2220 Australia 2083

In what comes in as another impressive stat is the fact that he was dismissed for a duck only twice in the 39 innings he has played against the Men in Maroon. Over the years, Virat Kohli has been phenomenal for India in ODIs.

The numbers are quite remarkable as his 12285 runs from 257 matches are only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 18426 runs. He joins the elite band of Indian players who have breached the 10,000+ mark — Rahul Dravid (10,768), Sourav Ganguly (11,221) and MS Dhoni (10,599).

India will take on the Windies in a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.

A look at the ODI calendar can be seen below:

Date Match Venue February 6 India vs WI Ahmedabad February 9 India vs WI Ahmedabad February 11 India vs WI Ahmedabad

The ODI's will now be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the T20Is will be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

