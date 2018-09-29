India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad and Starting XI

With the Asia Cup over, followers of Indian cricket will turn their attention towards the Indian team's next assignment: a home Test series against West Indies. While this series in itself is likely to be an easy one for India, the selectors and management will have their eyes on the Test series against Australia, and will look to utilise this series to put at bay all the concerns which arose in England. This slideshow looks at India's predicted 15-member squad and starting 11 for the series against West Indies, keeping in mind their later Test assignments.

#1 Openers: KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw

Despite the fact that this particular opening combination has never played together - with Shaw not having even played a single international match - it is still almost certain that these two players will be India's preferred opening combination going forward. KL Rahul, after his valiant fourth-innings display in the last Test against England, has sealed his spot as the first-choice opener, despite what critics may say.

KL Rahul's partner will certainly be Prithvi Shaw, if media reports are to be believed. While Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have had stellar showings in home conditions, it is likely that with the focus on overseas tours and with an eye on the future, Prithvi Shaw will be taking their spot. What this means for the future of Vijay and Dhawan is yet to be seen; however, at this point in time, Prithvi Shaw looks set to debut for India.

