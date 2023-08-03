India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st T20I match?

Following a closely contested ODI series, which was closely contested for the first two matches at least, India and West Indies will face off in a five-match T20I assignment. The opening game will be played in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3.

The Windies arguably punched above their weight at the start of the ODI series, with the bowlers stepping up to the plate and Shai Hope leading concerted batting efforts. Hope has now been recalled to the T20I squad, which features quite a few big names capable of taking the game away from India.

However, while the home side will welcome a return to the shortest format, which has treated them relatively well over the last decade, they will know that they are up against a truly challenging opposition. Under Hardik Pandya, India have become a force to be reckoned with in T20I cricket, and also boast an excellent overall head-to-head record against West Indies.

The Men in Blue have won 15 of the 17 T20Is they have played against the Windies since the start of 2018, breaking a run of just two wins in their first eight clashes in the format. They emphatically clinched their last five-match meeting, back in July-August 2022, by a 4-1 margin.

Can West Indies harness their obvious T20I talent and truly challenge India for the first time on this tour? Or will Pandya and Co. coast to another positive result in the shortest format?

India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Men in Blue turn their attention to the shortest format

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will be crucial to India's fortunes in the T20I series

Returning players could hold the key for West Indies, while fresh faces will headline India's charge in the T20I series.

Nicholas Pooran has returned to the setup following his title-winning exploits in Major League Cricket 2023 to add firepower and experience to a batting lineup brimming with talent. Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Kyle Mayers will support Pooran in the order, with Jason Holder back as well.

India, meanwhile, could hand out debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. Apart from the uncapped duo, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson will be names to watch out for.

More importantly, the Men in Blue have the bowling might to trouble the West Indian batters. Ravi Bishnoi boasts an excellent record against some of them and could be deployed in tandem with either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal, with the wicket in Tarouba offering quite a bit of assistance for the slower bowlers in the final ODI.

Overall, while the Windies can never be counted out in the T20I format, India are the favorites on paper. They aren't likely to have it easy but should be able to commence the series with a victory.

Prediction: India to win the 1st T20I vs West Indies.

