India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd T20I match?

West Indies can never be underestimated in the T20I format, eh? The Men in Maroon came into the series opener in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3, having won only two of their last 17 matches in the format against India.

However, the Windies dug deep to pull an encouraging victory out of the hat, one that needs to be replicated quite a few times if they are to even slightly dispel the disappointment of missing out on the 2023 World Cup. With the second T20I all set to take centerstage in Guyana on Sunday, August 6, they will have the chance to do just that.

Rovman Powell's captaincy was tactically astute and inspiring. Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer's returns beefed up the middle order and packed it with not only power but also all-phase pedigree. Jason Holder trundled back into the playing XI and casually sent down a double-wicket maiden that turned the tide of the first T20I.

It was a classically West Indian performance comprising big-hitting under pressure and some quality death-bowling that featured cutters and bouncers galore. The end result was a narrow four-run win, but one that would've definitely sent alarm bells ringing around Hardik Pandya and the team management's minds.

India are trying out a few things in the Caribbean, but they will know that a wrong step or two would result in a second successive T20I loss to one of the most successful teams in the format - something that hasn't happened in the better part of seven years.

Can West Indies continue their winning momentum? Or will India pull one back and draw level?

India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Men in Blue seek improved batting display in Guyana

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't make a big impact in the series opener

India's batting ends at No. 7, and while that was a hotly discussed topic after their defeat in the first T20I, what didn't make the conversation was the fact that India's openers barely contributed.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, especially the former, are still works in progress in T20I cricket. There is a clear case to hand Yashasvi Jaiswal a debut in the format and perhaps even drop Kishan, who has an abysmal recent record in T20Is, from the playing XI.

India's bowling stood up to the test for the most part but their fielding was off, something they'll be keen on correcting in Guyana. The Men in Blue have rightly relied on spin to choke the West Indian batters, and Axar Patel, as the only all-rounder in the squad, needs to come to the party.

Pooran holds the key to the hosts' chances. If the southpaw fires again, the Windies will have a fair chance of making it two out of two in the series. Without him, though, it's hard to see the rest of the batting lineup standing up to the spin test.

India were well below their full potential in Trinidad, and they will come out all guns blazing in the second T20I. While West Indies have already proven that they can't be brushed aside, the visitors are the slight favorites to come out on top in Guyana.

Prediction: India to win the 2nd T20I vs West Indies.

Poll : Who will win the 2nd T20I? India West Indies 0 votes