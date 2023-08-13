India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's 5th T20I match?

Team India have finally woken up from their slumber, just in time for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday, August 13.

It seemed as if the Men in Blue were weighed down by unknown pressures in the opening two T20Is as they lost both contests by narrow margins to dig themselves into a 0-2 hole. They failed to clinch key moments, an aspect that has generally characterized their actions in the T20I format in ICC tournaments over the last few years.

However, this side under Hardik Pandya hasn't yet lost a T20I assignment, and they have shown that they have no intention of rolling over meekly in the Caribbean.

India restored some momentum by clinching the third encounter in Guyana. they then reserved their most emphatic performance of the rubber so far for the first game of the USA leg.

Playing at a high-scoring Florida venue, Hardik and Co. made light work of the hosts' 178-run total, with their opening combination coming to the party for the first time in the series. They don't have much turnaround time, though, as the decider is scheduled to happen on the very next day.

Can India keep their winning momentum going? Or will West Indies find an elusive foothold and fight to claim the series on their third try?

India vs West Indies Match Prediction: High-scoring Florida promises another fun contest

India have suddenly stumbled upon quite a few quality left-handers

West Indies rested Alzarri Joseph for the fourth T20I, and that created a major hole in their bowling lineup. Without a genuine high-pace enforcer to contend with, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made merry in the powerplay before carrying on the good work in the middle overs.

Joseph's impending return will likely make a difference for the home side, but can the batting unit come up with enough runs to seriously test the Indian batters?

It's no coincidence that the Windies have lost both games Nicholas Pooran hasn't fired in. Their openers have failed to come up with meaningful innings that build on the starts they've been getting.

Moreover, India's bowling attack seems to be coming together, even though there are concerns over players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Hardik's bowling changes have been rather puzzling, and if West Indies play their cards right and take on the right names, they could upset the applecart.

However, there is enough reason to believe that India, who are the stronger outfit on paper, will be able to make it three out of three and clinch the series. Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but the visitors are firing on more cylinders and are the favorites for the decider.

Prediction: India to win the fifth T20I vs West Indies.

