India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

Team India will play their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against the West Indies in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. got their campaign off to a winning start against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 12. They were made to work for their win as Bismah Maroof's women posted a competitive total, but Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh played superbly under pressure to take India over the line.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are on the back of a loss to England in their opening game. They posted 135/7 in their 20 overs, but Heather Knight and Co. comfortably chased down the target with more than five overs to spare.

India are clearly the form team coming into this game. West Indies have lost their last five matches in the T20I format and also fell to two comprehensive defeats against the Women in Blue in the tri-series that took place ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team India look to continue winning start

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

India might welcome the return of Smriti Mandhana for the game against the West Indies. The left-handed opener missed the team's tournament opener against Pakistan with a finger injury.

India's bowling coach confirmed that Mandhana got through the training sessions without any discomfort and expressed optimism at the side having their vice-captain back in the playing XI. If she pulls up well, she is likely to replace Yastika Bhatia at the top of the order in a much-needed boost.

Jemimah and Richa are in good form, and young opener Shafali Verma made a notable contribution as well. The bowling unit seems to be in decent nick, and with key players failing to be at their best against Pakistan, India will be confident that they have the resources to pick up all 10 wickets once they start firing on all cylinders.

The Windies, on the other hand, are heavily dependent on captain Hayley Matthews to come up with complete all-round performances. They don't have the batting or bowling might to compete with the best T20I sides in the world, and unless someone pulls off something extraordinary, it's tough to see them taking two points from the game.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but India are the clear favorites. They should be able to secure the win and keep up with England at the top of the Group 2 points table.

Prediction: India to beat West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023

