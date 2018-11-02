×
India vs West Indies ODI Series: Interesting facts and figures

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Stats
193   //    02 Nov 2018, 00:57 IST

After decimating the visiting side in the Tests, the Indian team clinched the ODI series too - by the margin of 3-1. However, unlike the Test series, India were tested at various points in this series.

In fact, after the third match, the scoreline read 1-1 and it was the West Indian team that had the momentum. But the loss at Pune proved to be a wake-up call for the hosts, as also mentioned by Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian team.

Indians were relentless in the last two ODIs of the series. Rohit Sharma hammered 162 in the fourth ODI which propelled the Indian total to 377. Later, the Indian bowlers bundled out the opposition for 153, which meant a victory by 224 runs.

The Caribbean batsmen failed even more miserably in the final ODI, where they managed to put on just 105 runs on the scoreboard. India easily chased down the target with more than 35 overs to spare.

Virat Kohli scored three consecutive hundreds in the series against West Indies
Virat Kohli scored three consecutive hundreds in the series against West Indies

Here, in this article, we look at some interesting stats from the series.

2522 - Total runs scored in the series

240 - Number of fours hit in the series, with Virat Kohli hitting the most (52)

71 - Number of sixes hit in the series; Rohit Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer topped the list with 16 sixes each

8 - Number of centuries scored in the series (Virat Kohli - 3, Rohit Sharma - 2, Ambati Rayudu - 1, Shimron Hetmyer - 1, Shai Hope - 1)

6 - Number of half-centuries scored in the series (one each by Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ambati Rayudu, Jason Holder and Kieran Powell)

162 - Number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in the 4th ODI, the highest individual score in the series

453 - Number of runs scored by Virat Kohli in the series, the most by any player

151.0 - Batting average of Virat Kohli in the series, the most by any player

228.57 - Batting strike rate of Kedar Jadhav in the series, the best by any batsman in the series

377/5 - India's score in the 5th ODI, the highest team total in the series

246 - Number of runs added by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2nd wicket in the 2nd ODI, the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

68 - Number of wickets that fell in the series

9 - Number of wickets taken by Kuldeep Yadav in the series, the most by any bowler

4/34 - Bowling figures of Ravindra Jadeja in the 5th ODI, the best by any bowler in the series

11.83 - Bowling average of Jasprit Bumrah in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

2.95 - Bowling economy of Jasprit Bumrah in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

14.5 - Bowling strike rate of Marlon Samuels in the series, the best by any bowler in the series


Individual Records

Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs in his 213th match (during the second ODI), becoming the fastest batsmen to do so. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record who got there in his 266th match.

Virat Kohli scored 453 runs in the series. This is the third highest run tally in a 5-match bilateral ODI series.

Shai Hope's 123* in the second ODI is the highest unbeaten score in a tied run-chase. Virat Kohli's 157* in the same match is the second highest individual score in tied ODIs.

When Rohit Sharma scored 162 in the 4th ODI, it was his 7th 150+ score in ODIs. This is a world record. No other batsman has done it more than 5 times.

Rohit Sharma completed his 200 sixes in ODIs (during the fifth ODI). He is the second Indian batsman to achieve the feat after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
Fetching more content...
