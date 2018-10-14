Stats: Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest ever to achieve unique feat

Prithvi Shaw

The Indian cricket team achieved an extremely easy 10-wicket victory over the Windies in the second Test held in Hyderabad to win the Test series 2-0.

India required just 72 runs to win the match in the second innings and the openers did so with ease, with Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul remaining unbeaten on 33 each.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers were ruthless as they bowled the Windies out for 127. Umesh Yadav made it ten for the match as he picked up four wickets in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled extremely well too, picking up three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in as well, picking up three wickets amongst themselves.

The Windies bowlers had done extremely well in the first innings, with Jason Holder taking charge, picking up five wickets and reducing India from 309-4 to 367 all out.

Let's take a look at some of the numbers from the day's play:

1 - This is India's first 10 wicket win over the West Indies in Test cricket.

2 - With an average of 50.18 with the bat and 22.18 with the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin is only the second bowler after Imran Khan to have a 50+ and <25 average with the bat and ball respectively against a certain opposition.

3 - Umesh Yadav became the third Indian pacer after Javagal Srinath and Kapil Dev to pick up a 10 wicket haul at home.

3 - Umesh Yadav became the third Indian bowler who has taken three wickets in four balls in Test cricket.

7 - The number of times both West Indies openers dismissed for ducks

18 - At the age of 18, Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest ever to score the winning runs for India.

4222* - Virat Kohli's aggregate of runs as a captain from Asia. He toppled Misbah ul Haq to go on top of this list.