India vs West Indies 2018: The Test rivalry in numbers

Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
232   //    03 Oct 2018, 16:11 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

West Indies’ over-a-month-long tour of India 2018 kick starts on Thursday (Oct 04) in Rajkot with the two-match Test series. In this tour, the teams will play a total of two Test matches followed by five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty 20 Internationals (T20Is). The two Test matches will be played at Rajkot (Oct 04 - 08) and in Hyderabad (Oct 12 – 16).

West Indies were provided with a practice match before the start of the Test series which resulted in a draw. Ankit Bawne (116 runs) of Board Presidents’ XI and Sunil Ambris (114) of West Indies have registered centuries in this two-day practice game. Overall, India and West Indies have played 94 Test matches against each other in which India won just 18 games and West Indies won 30 games. As many as 46 Test matches were drawn.

Here are the statistical highlights of the Test matches played between India and West Indies:

Head to Head Record:

Overall: Matches Played – 94, India Won – 18, West Indies Won – 30, Drawn – 46

In India: Matches Played – 45, India Won – 11, West Indies Won – 14, Drawn – 20

Though the overall head to head record is in the favor of West Indies, this two-match Test series is expected to be a one-sided affair heavily inclined towards India.

Highest & Lowest Team Total:

It was quite a coincidence as far as this stat is considered as both these teams have the same total as their highest team total against each other. 644/8 decl and 644/7 decl are the highest team totals for West Indies and India respectively in the Test matches against each other.

India were bowled out for just 75 runs in the first innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla in 1987 and West Indies were bowled out for 103 in the second innings at Kingston in 2006. These are the lowest scores for both these teams in Test matches against each other.

Highest Score by a Batsman:

Rohan Kanhai of West Indies scored 256 runs at the Eden Gardens in 1958 and it is the highest score for any batsmen between these two sides. Sheik Bacchus of West Indies scored 250 runs in Kanpur in 1979 and is the only other batsman besides Kanhai to register a 250 or more score in this rivalry.

Sunil Gavaskar’s unbeaten 236* at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai is the highest score for an Indian player in Tests played against West Indies. Gavaskar had scored three Test double centuries against West Indies while no other batsman has scored two double centuries against each other!

Most Wickets:

Kapil Dev picked up 89 wickets in 41 innings against West Indies and is the highest wicket-taker between the two sides. Malcolm Marshall of West Indies with 76 wickets in 30 innings is at the second position in this list.

Most Runs:

With 2,749 runs in 48 innings, Sunil Gavaskar is the leading run scorer in the Test matches played between India and West Indies. Clive Lloyd of West Indies is second in this list with 2,344 runs in 44 Test innings.

India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Jason Holder
Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
