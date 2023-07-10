India vs West Indies Test Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

India and West Indies are scheduled to play a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The first game will be hosted at Windsor Park in Dominica, while the second match will take place at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will miss the services of Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped. However, uncapped Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar have made it into the squad.

Despite his average performances in the previous WTC cycle, Virat Kohli retained his position in the squad.

Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback as the vice-captain of the team, impressing the selectors with his performance in last month's WTC final against Australia. While Navdeep Saini has been included in the squad, Mohammed Shami has been rested depsite his outstanding stint in the Indian Premier League and WTC final.

Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the West Indies while uncapped players Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze are set to make their debuts in the longest format. Additionally, allrounder Rahkeem Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican have also been included in the squad.

India vs West Indies Head to Head in Tests

India and West Indies have met on 98 occasions in the history of Test cricket. Out of these encounters, India have emerged victorious in 22 matches, while West Indies have won 30 matches.

The two teams have played out 46 draws, showcasing the competitive nature of their encounters in the longest format.

India vs West Indies Test Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16

1st Test - India vs West Indies, Windsor Park, Dominica, 07:30 PM.

Thursday, July 20, - Monday, July 24

2nd Test - India vs West Indies, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 07:30 PM.

India vs West Indies Test Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar

Africa: SuperSport App & Website.

United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: FoxSport App & Website

Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoTV

Bangladesh: GaziTV

Carribean: Flow Sports

India vs West Indies Test Series 2023: Full Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican.

