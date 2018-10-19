×
India vs West Indies test series: Five positives for India 

Amey Kulkarni
Feature
96   //    19 Oct 2018, 00:15 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

The whole test series lasted for just six days out of ten which tells us that how one-sided the test series has been so far. The hosts were totally dominant against a depleted Windies side as they outplayed in almost every department.

Many people criticized India for playing against such a weak team before going to Australia. Even though there wasn't much contest between the teams but still there are some positives that the Indian camp can take away from the two test series:


#1 Prithvi Shaw


England Lions v India A - Day Two
England Lions v India A - Day Two

What a player this young man is! He just played his first international match and the way he batted in both the tests was unbelievable. To have this kind of talent at such a young age is phenomenal to watch. The teenager never looked uncomfortable at the crease from ball one he was right on top of the bowlers and never allowed any bowler to get over him.

The best quality about him was that he continued to play his natural game, he never tried to make any adjustments. Many players change their style a bit when they start playing international cricket and that's where they lose their confidence. The Delhi Daredevils batsman has got a lot of talent in him and if he is handled well by his coaching staff, the future for both Indian cricket team and himself is very bright.


#2 Rishabh Pant


England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Another young player who has got a lot of potential in him to be a superstar of the Indian team. He became the only Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in England. The moment he steps into bat he completely changes the momentum of the game and he doesn't try to be aggressive as it's his natural game which in turn puts a lot of pressure on the opposition bowling attack.

And the youngster might be India's answer to the legendary Adam Gilchrist but he has a long way to go before such comparisons are made. Rishabh Pant still has a lot to learn and needs to grow in his role as first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for the Indian cricket team.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Prithvi Shaw Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
I just love to write about sports especially about cricket
