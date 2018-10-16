Umesh Yadav replaces Shardul Thakur in ODI squad

Shardul Thakur

Umesh Yadav, who was the man of the match in India's second Test against the Windies, has been named in the ODI squad for the first two ODIs against Windies, replacing the injured Shardul Thakur.

Thakur injured himself during the second Test against the West Indies. He had only bowled 10 deliveries before he was taken off the field. After being taken off the field, scans suggested that he suffered a right abductor tendon injury.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shardul Thakur’s replacement in India’s squad for the first two ODIs against Windies,” a BCCI statement read about Umesh's inclusion in the squad.

Umesh was left out of the Asia Cup squad after playing two ODIs against England earlier. However, he proved himself in the Test series against the Windies, especially in the second Test as he picked up his career-best figures.

Shardul has suffered numerous injuries over the past few months or so. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup as well due to an injury. He will hope to recover quickly and make a return to the side.

Updated squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul.