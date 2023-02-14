India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 9 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will see India Women square off against West Indies Women. Newlands in Cape Town will play host to this exciting contest of Group B.

India Women got off to a winning start to the T20 World Cup 2023. They faced their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in their opening game and defeated them. It was a close-fought contest.

Radha Yadav picked up two wickets with the ball as they restricted Pakistan Women to 149/4. In reply, Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 53 and a fantastic cameo from Richa Ghosh (31* off 20 balls) helped them chase down the total with one over to spare. The Women in Blue will be hoping of carrying forward the winning momentum.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss in their opening fixture of the World Cup. They faced England Women on Saturday and failed to get off to a winning start.

Batting first, skipper Hayley Matthews top-scored with 42 as they finished their innings on 135/7. Chinelle Henry picked up two wickets and they tried hard but couldn’t defend the total as the English side got across the line in 14.3 overs. The Caribbean side needs to fire in unison in their next game to grab their first win of the competition.

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs West Indies Women, Match 9, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 15 2023, Wednesday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this deck. The spinners enjoy bowling here and will play a major role.

India Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cape Town is expected to hover between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

India Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

India Women

Expect the Indian side to continue with the winning combination if Smriti Mandhana doesn’t get fit in time.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia/Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies Women

Expect the Caribbean side to field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their opening game.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women are coming off a loss in their last game and will have to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying India Women who beat their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in their last clash.

India have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

