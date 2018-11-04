×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs Windies T20I Series 2018: Analysing India’s squad for the series

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:10 IST

India were dominant in the Test series handing the Windies two humiliating defeats. There wasn’t too much for them to cheer about apart from Roston Chase who had a very good series.

India’s spinners and a spirited Umesh Yadav ensured India had an easy outing as far as the Tests go. The ODI series was more of a contest with Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmeyer impressing with the bat for the Windies. They managed to defeat India in one game and tie another.

India on the whole look settled with Ambati Rayudu’s consistent run of form at the #4 slot providing India with some relief. There are certainly some issues that need solving before the World Cup like the backup for Jasprit Bumrah and the lack of a quality sixth bowling option in the absence of Kedhar Jadhav.

The tour moves on the 3-match T20I series starting on November 4th at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. In the format which will most likely suit the Windies and their style of playing, we take a closer look at the Indian squad that’s going to clash against them in this series by presenting a detailed analysis on them:

The team is full of confidence and self-belief

India under Rohit Sharma look like a side full
India under Rohit Sharma look like a side full
on
confidence

India have been in very good, consistent form in the shortest form of the game. With them just having the ODI series against the Windies 2-1, their morale and self-confidence will be quiet naturally high heading into the T20I series.

With Rohit Sharma leading the side, and with most of the regulars featuring in the side, they are bound to provide Windies stiff competition. And what would favour them the most is that they will be playing in familiar home conditions which would help some of the youngsters joining the squad for the T20I’s only feel comfortable and help them perform better. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Jasprit Bumrah
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies ODI Series 2018: 5 Indian players for...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why West Indies might dominate India in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies, ODI Series 2018: 3 areas of concern...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 Downsides for India from the ODI...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018, ODI Series: Preview, Schedule, and...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Positives and worries for the...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers to watch out for in the T20I series...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for final 3 ODIs, CSK star announces...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Today, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us