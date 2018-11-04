India vs Windies T20I Series 2018: Analysing India’s squad for the series

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 89 // 04 Nov 2018, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India were dominant in the Test series handing the Windies two humiliating defeats. There wasn’t too much for them to cheer about apart from Roston Chase who had a very good series.

India’s spinners and a spirited Umesh Yadav ensured India had an easy outing as far as the Tests go. The ODI series was more of a contest with Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmeyer impressing with the bat for the Windies. They managed to defeat India in one game and tie another.

India on the whole look settled with Ambati Rayudu’s consistent run of form at the #4 slot providing India with some relief. There are certainly some issues that need solving before the World Cup like the backup for Jasprit Bumrah and the lack of a quality sixth bowling option in the absence of Kedhar Jadhav.

The tour moves on the 3-match T20I series starting on November 4th at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. In the format which will most likely suit the Windies and their style of playing, we take a closer look at the Indian squad that’s going to clash against them in this series by presenting a detailed analysis on them:

The team is full of confidence and self-belief

India under Rohit Sharma look like a side full on confidence

India have been in very good, consistent form in the shortest form of the game. With them just having the ODI series against the Windies 2-1, their morale and self-confidence will be quiet naturally high heading into the T20I series.

With Rohit Sharma leading the side, and with most of the regulars featuring in the side, they are bound to provide Windies stiff competition. And what would favour them the most is that they will be playing in familiar home conditions which would help some of the youngsters joining the squad for the T20I’s only feel comfortable and help them perform better.

1 / 5 NEXT