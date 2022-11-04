India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 42

In the last game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India will lock horns withZimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. This is a Group 2 fixture.

India are sitting at the top of the table of Group 2. They have won three games out of four and have six points to their name. A win against Zimbabwe will see them qualify for the semi-finals. They faced Bangladesh in their last game and beat them in a close contest.

After being asked to bat first, KL Rahul (50) and Virat Kohli (64*) scored fifties as India posted 184 on the board for the loss of six wickets. The second innings was reduced to 16 overs after a rain break in the middle and the revised target for Bangladesh was 151.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each as the Men in Blue won the game by 5 runs on the DLS method. They will be eager to come out on top against Zimbabwe and seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have managed to win only a single game in the Super 12 stage of the competition. They have three points to their name and need to win by a big margin to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. They lost to the Netherlands in their previous fixture.

Batting first, only Sean Williams (28) and Sikandar Raza (40) got into double digits as the other batters faltered and they got bundled out for117. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani picked up two wickets apiece but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the paltry total. They managed an upset win against Pakistan earlier in the tournament and will be hoping to do the same when they take on India on Sunday.

India vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: India vs Zimbabwe, Match 42, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 6th 2022, Sunday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

India vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. We may see spinners play a vital role due to longer square boundaries at this iconic venue.

India vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is a little chance of rain in the evening. Let’s hope the rain stays and we get a full game on Sunday.

India vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

India

India won a closely fought contest against Bangladesh and don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe

Milton Shumba is struggling with his form in the competition and we may see Tony Munyonga come in place of him for their clash against India.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

India vs Zimbabwe where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

