India W vs Pakistan W, Women's World Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will face Pakistan Women in match number six of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue began their campaign with a 59-run win [DLS method] over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. On the other hand, Pakistan were thumped by Bangladesh in Colombo.

Sent into bat by Sri Lanka in their opening match, India got off to a decent start despite losing Smriti Mandhana cheaply. However, they suffered a shocking collapse to slip to 124-6. Half-centuries from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur then lifted them to a decent score of 269-8 in the 47 overs per side contest.

Chasing a revised DRS target of 271, Sri Lanka folded up for 211. Deepti had a great all-round match as she claimed three wickets as well. Sneh Rana and Shree Charani also picked up two scalps each. India Women, though, would be hoping for a better effort from their top and middle order against Pakistan.

The Women in Blue will be favorites as they have never lost an ODI match against Pakistan Women. They have a tremendous 11-0 win-loss record against Pakistan and will be keen to continue their unbeaten run.

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the game will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The match being played in Colombo will begin at 3:00 PM, while the toss will be held at 2:30 PM.

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match can be followed on the JioHotstar app and the website.

An official release from ICC earlier stated that coverage of all Women's World Cup matches will be available in English. Further, there will be additional regional coverage for all India Women matches and the knockouts (the semi-finals and the final) in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

