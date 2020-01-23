India will not host Asia XI vs World XI in March; game shifted to Bangladesh

23 Jan 2020, 19:30 IST

Picture courtesy - Indian Express

The clash between Asia XI and World XI at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad has been cancelled because the stadium is unlikely to be completed on time. The Asia XI vs World XI has been organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the construction of the stadium will take longer than expected so Bangladesh will host both the games on March 18 and 22 respectively. Chowdhury told reporters,

“We are open to inviting everyone. We will definitely invite the high-ups of the cricket world, dignitaries who are in the ICC and other important positions. Also, we will try to bring cricketing legends of different eras. We will try to make all the necessary measurements to make the event colourful.”

The Sardar Patel Stadium, known as Motera Stadium, has not held an international game since 2014, when India and Sri Lanka played an ODI on November 6. The stadium will be the largest cricket stadium in the world once it reopens.

Built at a cost of Rs 700 crore, the new structure has a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators – the old seating capacity was 53,000. The new stadium will house two large seating tiers, each with approximately 50,000 general admission seating capacity.