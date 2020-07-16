The Indian cricket team will travel to Australia later this year to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will be a four-Test series and is slated to begin on December 3rd in Brisbane. And, former Indian cricket team batsman Gautam Gambhir believes that the Men In Blue can win the series, owing to their excellent bowling strength.

He also added that the Indian cricket team could cause problems for the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith.

In 2018-19, the Indian cricket team won their first Test series in Australia in over 70 years. However, Australia had fielded a second string team back then, which was devoid of Steve Smith and David Warner. The pair was serving a one-year ban for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal at Newlands in March 2018.

“Indian cricket team has the fast bowlers to challenge any team in any conditions. I am sure with success on the last tour of Australia in the bag, if we go to Australia, we will be a serious challenge to the hosts,” Gautam Gambhir stated, as quoted by Times of India.

ICC cannot make decisions easily, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also gave his views on the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that the ICC would give a clearer picture when they have better reading of the COVID-19 situation in Australia.

The tournament, as of now, remains unlikely to happen. Recently, Melbourne saw a surge in coronavirus cases and the city went into complete lockdown, once again.

“Look, these decisions are not easy to make. It has to be a well-thought-out call. I am sure ICC will clarify their stand sooner or later. It is important they take everyone else in confidence,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Australia’s day-night Test against the Indian cricket team is set to be held between 11th December and 15th December at the Adelaide Oval.

The fourth and final Test of the series, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place from 3rd January.