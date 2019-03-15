World Cup 2019: 4 questions that India face after Australia series

Ritik Goel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 133 // 15 Mar 2019, 02:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

India was clearly close to nailing their best eleven for the ICC Cricket World Cup before the series against Australia. Although, Virat Kohli has always said that never takes any side for granted and the intensity remains the same for every game, this series was not a reflection of that. The lack of intent in the team was clearly evident, be it through sloppy fielding or the inability to win under pressure.

There is nothing wrong with experimentation. You are bound to do that if you are preparing for a major tournament. But the question that arises is; was it too late? In fact, one has to wonder was this much experimentation really needed?

At the moment, one has no idea whether Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul will make it to the World Cup squad. Vijay Shankar looked promising but did not really blossom under pressure. Even Ravindra Jadeja has failed to make the spot of the team's genuine all-rounder his own.

Perhaps, post the conclusion of the series, Indian team management has more questions than they had at the start. Here are some major questions that still hurt team India ahead of the World Cup.

#4 Will Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Kartik get the ticket ?

Rishabh Pant

One would have thought that Dinesh Kartik's performance in the last 18 months were enough to cement his spot as the back-up wicketkeeper. However, the team left him in a bit of limbo by deciding to pick Rishabh Pant in the last series before the World Cup.

Unfortunately, India did not find an answer either way. Pant failed to make the most of his opportunities with the bat. He did not impress with the gloves either. By the evidence of things, he did not do enough to deserve a spot in the final squad.

Undoubtedly, Pant is one for the future, but it will be interesting to see whether India now goes back to the experience of Kartik or not. It might come down to IPL form at the end of the day.