India Women bowlers gear up for one-off Test against England

India Women bowlers were seen putting in the extra yards ahead of their one-off Test match against England women at the Bristol County Ground, starting June 16 (Wednesday).

As the women cricketers geared up for their first red-ball assignment in seven years, BCCI Women took the opportunity to share some glimpses from the training ground on their official Twitter handle .

Fast bowlers Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar and spinners Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav were seen training hard, with only two days to go for the start of the big encounter.

#TeamIndia bowlers in full flow in the nets session ahead of the one-off Test against England. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/YrX4Fl6TuR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 14, 2021

India Women have won the last three Tests they played. Mithali Raj & Co have won against England Women, both in England (2006, 2014), and one against South Africa Women at home (2014).

India Women are a tough nut to crack: Heather Knight

Speaking ahead of the tie, the England skipper conceded that India Women were a strong side, adding that a good contest will take place between the two sides in Cardiff.

"We always want to put on a show, because we haven't had fans in there for so long. India are a very strong side and naturally, there will be a contest there and they're going to be hard to beat so I guess that will hopefully be fun to watch," Knight said to Cricbuzz.

The @BCCIWomen looking 👌 in the nets ahead of the Test against England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aHbZJjjNVg — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2021

"Starting against India, a very strong side, a team that's been really successful over the last few years and they're going to be a really big test for us," she added.

India Women's squad for Test & ODIs:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India women's squad for T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

