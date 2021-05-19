India Women: Mithali Raj's three best Test knocks against England

Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian Women's Test and ODI squad in their upcoming tour of England. The side is slated to play a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

While the team preps for the challenging tour, all eyes will be on Raj. The decorated Indian cricketer has been an absolute powerhouse in women's Test cricket and will be keen to rack up runs against a formidable English side.

Raj heads into this Test with 663 runs from 10 matches at an average of 51. She has one ton and four fifties to her credit.

Ahead of the series against England, we take a look at some of the greatest knocks played by the Indian skipper.

#1 2002: Mithali Raj's epic 214

On August 17, 2002, Mithali Raj broke former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton's record of the highest individual Test score of 209*.

She stacked up a mammoth 214 against England in the second and final Test at Taunton. Incidentally, Rolton's effort was against England as well.

The match may have ended in a draw, but a then 19-year-old Raj gave the world a glimpse of her skill and temperament to play the long innings.

Replying to England's 329, India amassed 467, courtesy Raj's 214. Other notable contributions came from the blades of captain Anjum Chopra (62), Hemalata Kala (52) and Jhulan Goswami (62).

#2 2005: Crafting a fine 78

This knock might not have been a double century, but it had the same class written all over it as Raj smoked 14 fours in her 78 to take India to a competitive 289 against England.

The match ended in a draw, but India's batters showed complete control. Karu Jain (40) and Chopra (65) played their parts to perfection as India notched up a fine performance.

#3 2006: India wins as Mithali Raj scores 65

India's five-wicket win was spearheaded by Mithali Raj with scores of 65 and 22*. Batting first, India made 307 and then skittled England out for 99. The hosts were forced to follow-on and set India a target of 98.

Although India lost five wickets, Raj steadied the wobble with a patient, unbeaten 22 as India walked home with the win.

The first innings also saw a Goswami special as the pacer picked up a five-wicket haul. She finished with figures of 5/33, while Amita Sharma and Rumeli Dhar picked up two wickets apiece.