India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19, Semi Final 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India will square off against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday (January 27) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

After losing their first super-six game against Australia, India made a stunning comeback, registering a convincing seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to reach the semis. India finished atop Group 1 with six points and a net run rate of +2.844.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are having a dream run in the World Cup, as they haven't lost a game yet. They beat Pakistan and Rwanda in one-sided games to reach the last four They finished second in Group 2 with eight points and a net run rate of +4.524.

India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Match Details

Match: India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19, 1st Semifinal

Date and Time: January 27 2022, Friday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is expected to offer a well-balanced track. Seam bowlers are expected to generate some swing and bounce initially, while spinners should bowling too. Batters will need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch. The average first innings score here is 120-130.

India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Weather Forecast

The forecast is partly cloudy on match day, but the chances of rain are highly unlikely. The temperature is expected to hover around the 30-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the 40s.

India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Probable XIs

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu (WK), Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

New Zealand Women U19

Anna Browning, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (wk), Izzy Sharp (c), Tash Wakelin, Kate Irwin, Paige Loggenberg, Natasha Codyre, Abigail Hotton, Kayley Knight

India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Match Prediction

Parshavi Chopra was the star performer for India in their previous game against Sri Lanka. The 16-year-old spinner single-handedly destroyed the Lankans, notching up four crucial wickets.

Mannat Kashyap too chipped in with a couple of wickets. Soumya Tiwari top scored with the bat scoring 28 with the help of five fours to help her team get over the line.

Meanwhile, Georgia Plimmer stood out for New Zealand against Pakistan with a crucial knock of 53 off 38 to help her team post a huge total. Natasha Codyre led the team's bowling unit, picking up a couple of wickets at an economy rate of less than five.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win.

India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

