India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19, Super Six: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India Women will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women in a Super Six game of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host this exciting match.

After starting the tournament on a high, the Indian team suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss against Australia in their first Super Six game. India need to forget this loss and make a strong comeback in their upcoming game as another loss might knock them out of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, after a bright start to the tournament, the Sri Lankan team completely lost the plot as they lost back-to-back games. This included a humiliating 108-run loss against Australia in their previous game.

They finished third in the Group A points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.814. They have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face an in-form Indian team in their first Super Six game.

India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Match Details

Match: India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19, Super Six

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, Sunday, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is expected to offer a batting-friendly wicket for the game. There will be some help on offer for the quick bowlers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

The wicket is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game and the batters will enjoy playing shots at this venue. The average first-innings score at the venue is 120-130.

India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Weather Forecast

It is expected to be partly cloudy in Potchefstroom on matchday but the chances of rain are highly unlikely. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 33-degree Celsius mark, with humidity in the 30s.

India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Probable XIs

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sonia Mehdiya, Hrishita Basu (WK), Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Sonam Yadav

Sri Lanka Women U19

Vihara Sewwandi, Nethmi Senarathne, Vishmi Gunaratne (C), Dewmi Vihanga, Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Manudi Nanayakka, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vidushika Perera, Rishmi Sanjana, Rashmi Nethranjalee

India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Match Prediction

The Indian team failed to play as a combined unit in their first Super Six game against the Australian team. The batting unit failed miserably as they got all out for a mere 87 runs on the board.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Sonam Yadav did pick up one wicket each, but none of the bowlers looked threatening enough for the Aussies. All the players in the team need to up their game if they wish to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The skipper of the Sri Lanka team, Vishmi Gunaratne, has been the lone warrior of the team so far, amassing 98 runs in three games. Dewmi Vihanga has led the team's bowling unit, having scalped four wickets from three games.

However, both will need more support from other players if the Lankans wish to progress further.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this game.

India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes