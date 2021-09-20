India Women vs Australia Women 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

After a full-fledged tour of England, India Women now head to Australia to face the hosts in all three formats of cricket. The long tour will get underway with the 3-match ODI series tomorrow.

A historic pink-ball Test match will follow three ODI games. The two nations will then lock horns in the shortest format of the game. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Cricket Australia has decided to play all matches of this tour at just two venues.

The ODI series between India Women and Australia Women will take place at Ray Mitchell Oval, while Queensland's Carrara Oval will host the historic Test match and the three T20I matches of this tour. Here's a look at the complete schedule:

1st ODI - September 21, 5:35 AM IST, Mackay (10:05 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - September 24, 10:40 AM IST, Mackay (3:10 PM Local Time)

3rd ODI - September 26, 5:35 AM IST, Mackay (10:05 AM Local Time)

Only Test - September 30-October 3, 11:30 AM IST, Carrara Oval (4:00 PM Local Time)

1st T20I - October 7, 2:10 PM IST, Carrara Oval (6:40 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - October 9, 1:40 PM IST, Carrara Oval (6:10 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - October 10, 1:40 PM IST, Carrara Oval (6:10 PM Local Time)

Sony LIV to live stream the India Women vs Australia Women series in India

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the entire India Women vs Australia Women series in India. Matches will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website.

India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Germany and The Netherlands: ICC.tv (Live Streaming)

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this series. The likes of Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana will be keen to help India Women record a historic win.

