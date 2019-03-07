×
India Women vs England Women 2019, 2nd T20I: Danielle Wyatt takes England to series win with a thrilling 5-wicket victory 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
208   //    07 Mar 2019, 22:12 IST

Image result for Indian women vs England women 2nd T20I

The Indian women's poor form continued as they lost the 2nd T20I to England played at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Thursday. It was another disappointing batting performance by the Indian team who posted a modest total of 111/8. Despite the Indian spinners' decent show, Danielle Wyatt's brilliance helped England Women win the match by 5 wickets.

England captain Heather Knight won the toss and decided to field first. Indian stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana hit 2 big sixes before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt for 12 runs. Mandhana and Rodrigues added 24 runs in 2.3 overs. India lost more quick wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol. At the end of 6 overs, the Indian eves were 35 for 3.

Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma played slowly and could not hit boundaries easily. They added 35 runs for the 4th wicket before Sharma was run out. India kept losing wickets and were not able to score runs easily. Mithali Raj made 20 off 27 balls while Shikha Pandey was dismissed cheaply for 3 runs.

Taniya Bhatia was also dismissed cheaply for 1 run. Fumali scored 18 runs and helped the Indian eves go past 100 runs. They finished the innings with a modest total of 111 for 8 in 20 overs. For England, Katherine Brunt took 3 wickets, Smith picked up 2 wickets, Cross and Shrubsole grabbed 1 wicket each.

Chasing the target of 112 runs to win, England openers Wyatt and Tamsin Beaumont gave the team a good start, adding 28 runs as Radha Yadav got the breakthrough by dismissing Beaumont for 8. At the end of 6 overs, England scored 36 for 1.

Poonam Yadav got the wicket of Jones while Ekta Bisht dismissed Sciver and England captain Heather Knight to give India hopes of winning the match. Danielle Wyatt and Laura Winfield steadied the innings with a brilliant 47-run stand for the 5th wicket. Deepti Sharma dismissed Winfield for 29 runs. Wyatt reached her fifty off 44 balls and hit the winning runs. England Women beat India by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

This was India’s second successive T20I series loss after being whitewashed by New Zealand.

Brief scores: England women 114 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Danielle Wyatt 64, Winfield 29, Ekta Bisht 2/23) beat India 111 for 8 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 20, Deepti Sharma 18, Fumali 18, Katherine Brunt 3/17, Smith 2/11) by 5 wickets. 

