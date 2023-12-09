India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India Women take on England Women in the second game of a three-match T20I series on Saturday, December 9, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England, led by Heather Knight, started the series on a dominating note by winning the opening game by 38 runs on Wednesday. Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Player of the Match award.

She came to her team’s rescue after they had lost the early wickets of Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey. The veteran scored 77 off 53 with 13 fours and put on 138 runs for the third wicket with Danni Wyatt.

Wyatt played an absolute blinder of 75 off 47 with eight fours and two sixes. Later, Amy Jones played a cameo of 23 off nine to help England put up a big score of 197-6.

England restricted India to 159-6. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was stupendous, registering figures of 4-0-15-3. Shafali Verma scored 52, but her knock went in vain.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I, England Women tour of India

Date and Time: December 9, 2023; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England and India have played in 28 WT20Is. England have dominated with 21 wins while India have won seven times.

Matches Played: 28

India Women: 7

England Women: 21

No result: 0

India Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede in Mumbai is an absolute belter for batters. A high-scoring game is on the cards. Bowlers don't have much room for error.

India Women vs England Women Weather Report

There's no chance of rain in Mumbai on matchday. Playing conditions will be pleasant, with the temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity is set to be on the lower side.

India Women vs England Women Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England will go into the match as the favourites. They have much more experience compared to the Indians, who have some new names and may struggle to beat the visitors.

Prediction: England to win

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

