India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI

Indian batswomen have disappointed so far in this series

The Indian Women team is set to host the English Women team for the final T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After sealing the series, an exuberant England team will look to clean sweep the Indian Team while the hosts will be determined to finish this series on a winning note. Both the sides will collide with each other for one last time in this Indian tour in the shortest format of the game.

Team India has to tick many boxes in the upcoming match as they are struggling in the T20I format. They have lost another T20I at home series following their series defeat in New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana’s form is also a sight of worry for the hosts who are already without their regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in this series. Having lost both their matches at the same venue, India would be eyeing to bounce back in this final game against an in-form opponent.

On the contrary, England Women have made a sensational comeback in this series. After being hammered in the ODI series, the visitors toiled hard to clinch another T20I series. Their bowlers have been on fire in the previous game as Katherine Brunt, and Linsey Smith combined to take five wickets. The ace duo’s heroics made sure that the Indian team was bundled out for 111 on the board. In reply, Daniel Wyatt 64(55) led the chase well and took her side over the line with five wickets in hand. Having won the T20I series, England would be hoping to whitewash the hosts heading into the final game of this Indian tour.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, 9 March 2019

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

League: England Women tour of India

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar (Website, App)

Ground Stats T20

Total matches- 3

Matches won batting first- 1

Matches won bowling first- 2

Average 1st Inns scores- 129

Average 2nd Inns scores- 118

Highest total recorded- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

Lowest total recorded- 118/10 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased- 122/2 (15.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

Head-to-Head in T20Is

Played- 17

India women won- 03

England women won- 13

No Result- 01

Team News

England Women:

Georgia Elwiss will miss the remaining matches following her back injury.

India Women:

Arundhati Reddy may be replaced by Anuja Patil or Ekta Bisht in the starting lineup.

SQUADS

England Women:

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Freya Davies

India Women:

Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad

KEY PLAYERS

England Women

Tammy Beaumont

Heather Knight(c)

Danielle Wyatt

India Women

Smriti Mandhana(c)

Mithali Raj

Deepti Sharma

Probable Playing XI

England Women: Tammy Beaumont(w), Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy/Anuja Patil/Ekta Bisht, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav