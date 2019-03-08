India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI
The Indian Women team is set to host the English Women team for the final T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After sealing the series, an exuberant England team will look to clean sweep the Indian Team while the hosts will be determined to finish this series on a winning note. Both the sides will collide with each other for one last time in this Indian tour in the shortest format of the game.
Team India has to tick many boxes in the upcoming match as they are struggling in the T20I format. They have lost another T20I at home series following their series defeat in New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana’s form is also a sight of worry for the hosts who are already without their regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in this series. Having lost both their matches at the same venue, India would be eyeing to bounce back in this final game against an in-form opponent.
On the contrary, England Women have made a sensational comeback in this series. After being hammered in the ODI series, the visitors toiled hard to clinch another T20I series. Their bowlers have been on fire in the previous game as Katherine Brunt, and Linsey Smith combined to take five wickets. The ace duo’s heroics made sure that the Indian team was bundled out for 111 on the board. In reply, Daniel Wyatt 64(55) led the chase well and took her side over the line with five wickets in hand. Having won the T20I series, England would be hoping to whitewash the hosts heading into the final game of this Indian tour.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, 9 March 2019
Time: 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
League: England Women tour of India
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar (Website, App)
Ground Stats T20
Total matches- 3
Matches won batting first- 1
Matches won bowling first- 2
Average 1st Inns scores- 129
Average 2nd Inns scores- 118
Highest total recorded- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW
Lowest total recorded- 118/10 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS
Highest score chased- 122/2 (15.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND
Lowest score defended- 160/4 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW
Head-to-Head in T20Is
Played- 17
India women won- 03
England women won- 13
No Result- 01
Team News
England Women:
- Georgia Elwiss will miss the remaining matches following her back injury.
India Women:
- Arundhati Reddy may be replaced by Anuja Patil or Ekta Bisht in the starting lineup.
SQUADS
England Women:
Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Freya Davies
India Women:
Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad
KEY PLAYERS
England Women
- Tammy Beaumont
- Heather Knight(c)
- Danielle Wyatt
India Women
- Smriti Mandhana(c)
- Mithali Raj
- Deepti Sharma
Probable Playing XI
England Women: Tammy Beaumont(w), Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross
India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy/Anuja Patil/Ekta Bisht, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav