India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After an action-packed T20I series, India Women and England Women will face off in the 50-over format. The three-match series will be played from July 16 to 22, with Southampton, Lord's and Chester-le-Street serving as the hosts.

Ad

The Indian team created history by winning their maiden T20I series in England, with the eventual scoreline being 3-2. Smriti Mandhana (221 runs) and Shree Charani (10 wickets) were the finest performers for the visitors. Meanwhile, Sophia Dunkley (151 runs) and Lauren Bell (6 wickets) led the charts for the hosts.

As we head into the ODI series, England are expected to have the services of their skipper, Natalie Sciver-Brunt. She participated in only the first two T20I games and was ruled out of the remaining fixtures due to a groin injury. The star spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, also makes a comeback after recovering from a knee injury.

Ad

Trending

The Indian team will see the inclusion of Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis in the ODI series. They will look to find contributions from their senior players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, along with Mandhana.

The last ODI series between the two sides was played in 2022 in England. Kaur (221 runs) and Renuka Singh (8 wickets) were the top contributors to help the Women in Blue secure a 3-0 whitewash.

The series will act as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the Women's World Cup in India. Although the conditions will be different, teams will get a good idea of their playing XIs, strengths and weaknesses.

Ad

India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, July 16

1st ODI - England Women vs India Women, Southampton, 5:30pm (1pm Local)

Saturday, July 19

2nd ODI - England Women vs India Women, Lord's, 3:30pm (11am Local)

Tuesday, July 22

3rd ODI - England Women vs India Women, Chester-le-Street, 5:30pm (1pm Local)

Ad

India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Sony Sports Network will be telecasting the games for Indian viewers on TV. Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 will have the English and Hindi broadcasts, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tamil and Telugu viewers can enjoy the action on Sony Sports Ten 4 HD.

The Sony LIV app and website will be live-streaming the ODI series. Also, the users can buy a match pass for INR 29 or a tournament pass for INR 69 to watch the game live on the FanCode app and website.

Ad

Sky Sports will broadcast the exciting series for viewers in England. The Sky Go app will be live-streaming the action in the country.

India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025: Full Squads

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

Ad

England

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️