India Women vs England Women, Only Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India Women will lock horns with England Women in the only Test, starting on December 14, Thursday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, would be eager to take on the English side in the historic one-off Test. These two sides are playing the red-ball game for the first time since July 2021. Interestingly, the last time India hosted a Test match was in 2014 and England are visiting the country for a red-ball game for the first time since 2005.

With Renuka Singh coming back from a stress injury, Women In Blue are anticipated to have an impressive game in the middle.

On the other hand, Heather Knight-led England Women will be without Emma Lamb. In her absence, Tammy Beaumont is expected to partner with Sophia Dunkley. Alice Capsey is expected to make her Test debut, filling the vacant middle-order spot, and offering handy off-spin.

The visitors will miss the services of leggie Sarah Glenn due to a fractured thumb. Left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon replaced her in the squad. However, it’s unlikely that she is expected to get game time.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs England Women, Only Test

Date and Time: December 14 to 17, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 14

India Women won: 2

England Women won: 1

Drawn: 11

India Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The DY Patil stadium's pitch appeared brownish a day before the game. It's anticipated to favor spinners once batters gain momentum on the first day. Nonetheless, both captains believe the pitch will have a skiddy nature, even challenging for spinners.

India Women vs England Women Weather Report

The weather on all four days is expected to have hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will hover above 30°C with humidity levels touching 60%. We can expect a full four-day game without any rain interruptions.

India Women vs England Women Probable XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Both these sides are locking horns in the red-ball format after the gap of two years with the last game ending in a draw in July 2021.

Spin-heavy Women In Blue are anticipated to shine on the brown-look DY Patil stadium’s surface. England batters would be tested in these conditions against the Indian spin attack. With very little swing on offer, it’s going to be a tough game for England Women.

Prediction: India Women to come out on top and extend their lead

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and FanCode