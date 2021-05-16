Top 3 knocks by Mithali Raj in ODIs

Mithali Raj will captain the India Women's Test and ODI squads in their upcoming tour of England in June, which will see them play a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Raj has been instrumental in the team's white-ball success over the years and will hang up her boots after the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The 38-year-old has 7098 runs in ODIs from 214 matches at an average of 51.06 and the series will see her use it as a platform to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

Ahead of the team's tour, we take a look at three of Raj's top knocks over the years.

#1 2018: Mithali Raj crafts 125* against Sri Lanka Women

Mithali Raj notched up her career-best score against Sri Lanka during India's tour of the island nation. She compiled a solid 125* off 143 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and a six.

Her innings also saw her stitch valuable partnerships with Smriti Mandhana (102), Harmanpreet Kaur (45) and Deepti Sharma (92) to help India finish with 253/5. The knock went in vain, however, as Sri Lanka clinched a last-ball thriller to win by three wickets.

#2 1999: 114* vs Ireland Women

Mithali Raj's 114* laid the foundation for a massive 161-run win against Ireland Women at Milton Keynes.

Opening the batting with Reshma Gandhi, who struck 104*, Raj's unbeaten knock saw India post a decisive 258 in their 50 overs. In return, Ireland Women only managed to put together a paltry 97/9.

#3 2011: Mithali Raj's 109* vs Windies Women

Rajkot witnessed some flamboyant batting as Raj played a stroke-filled 109* off 106 balls. She stitched a valuable 108-run partnership with Punam Raut (62) as India finished with 216/4 in their 50 overs.

In return, the Windies women rode on knocks from Stafanie Taylor (82) and Juliana Nero (43) while the rest of the batting toppled and folded for 206, giving India a narrow ten-run victory.

Diana David picked up 3/39 while Priyanka Roy and Gouher Sultana chipped in with two wickets to help India register their win.