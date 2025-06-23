India Women vs England Women Warm-up matches 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Ahead of their five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team is all set to face the England Women Select XI in a One off One-Day match and One off T20 match. Both matches are scheduled to be played at the New Beckenham.

Indian Women recently featured in a tri-nation series along with Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side comfortably won the series after defeating the hosts Sri Lanka in the final by a margin of 97 runs.

Smriti Mandhana led the batting charts of the team, scoring an impressive 264 runs in five matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 90. Sneh Rana, on the other hand, emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 15 scalps in five matches at an economy rate of 4.74.

This series will present a perfect opportunity for all the Indian players to get used to the English conditions, get some match practice and prepare themselves to face a competitive English side in their home conditions.

Meanwhile, the England Women's Select XI have also included some experienced players from England’s senior team like Danni Wyatt Hodge, Sarah Glenn and Maia Bouchier, who will be eager to get some practice ahead of this important series.

India Women vs England Women Warm-up matches 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, June 24

One-off One Day Match: India Women vs England Women Select XI, 03:30 PM

Wednesday, June 25

One-off T20 Match: India Women vs England Women Select XI, 03:30 PM

India Women vs England Women Warm-up matches 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live streaming or telecast of the India Women vs England Women Warm-up matches 2025 will not be available for fans in India.

India Women vs England Women Warm-up matches 2025: Full Squads

England Women Select XI One-Day Squad

Danni Wyatt Hodge, Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Bess Heath, Eleanor Threlkeld, Kirstie Gordon, Mahika Gaur, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Sarah Glenn

England Women Select XI T20 Squad

Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Bess Heath, Eleanor Threlkeld, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Sarah Glenn

India Women Select XI One Day Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasanbis, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani

India Women Select XI T20 Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani

