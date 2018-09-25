Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series in numbers

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Stats
24   //    25 Sep 2018, 20:13 IST

It was an all-round performance from the Indian team to clinch the series 4-0.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian Women were the favourites for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The team lived up to the expectations and won the series in commanding fashion.

The 4-0 scoreline suggests the dominance of the Indian team over their counterparts. The second game of the 5-match series was lost to rain and prevented them from clinching a whitewash. Indian women outplayed Sri Lankans in all the departments whether it was batting, bowling or fielding.

Let us have a look at some of the interesting numbers from the series:

2161 - The number of runs scored in the series. There were 111 fours and 27 sixes hit.

20 - Jemimah Rodrigues hit 20 fours, the most by any player in the series

8 - Jemimah Rodrigues also finished with the most sixes by any player in the series

0 - Not a single century was scored in the series

0 - Sri Lankan players failed to score even a single half-century in the series

4 - No. of half-centuries scored by Indian players in the series (Jemimah Rodrigues - 2, Anuja Patil -1, Harmanpreet Kaur -1)

63 - No. of runs scored by Harmanpreet Kaur in the 5th match, the highest individual score in the series

191 - No. of runs scored by Jemimah Rodrigues in the series, the most by any player

166/8 - India's score in the 1st T20I was highest team total in the series.

96 - No. of runs added by Jemimah Rodrigues and Anuja Patil for the 4th wicket in the 4th T20I is the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

8 - Poonam Yadav finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series

4/26- Bowling figures of Poonam Yadav in the 1st match, the best by any bowler in the series.

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
