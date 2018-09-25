India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series in numbers

It was an all-round performance from the Indian team to clinch the series 4-0.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian Women were the favourites for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The team lived up to the expectations and won the series in commanding fashion.

The 4-0 scoreline suggests the dominance of the Indian team over their counterparts. The second game of the 5-match series was lost to rain and prevented them from clinching a whitewash. Indian women outplayed Sri Lankans in all the departments whether it was batting, bowling or fielding.

Let us have a look at some of the interesting numbers from the series:

2161 - The number of runs scored in the series. There were 111 fours and 27 sixes hit.

20 - Jemimah Rodrigues hit 20 fours, the most by any player in the series

8 - Jemimah Rodrigues also finished with the most sixes by any player in the series

0 - Not a single century was scored in the series

0 - Sri Lankan players failed to score even a single half-century in the series

4 - No. of half-centuries scored by Indian players in the series (Jemimah Rodrigues - 2, Anuja Patil -1, Harmanpreet Kaur -1)

63 - No. of runs scored by Harmanpreet Kaur in the 5th match, the highest individual score in the series

191 - No. of runs scored by Jemimah Rodrigues in the series, the most by any player

166/8 - India's score in the 1st T20I was highest team total in the series.

96 - No. of runs added by Jemimah Rodrigues and Anuja Patil for the 4th wicket in the 4th T20I is the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

8 - Poonam Yadav finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series

4/26- Bowling figures of Poonam Yadav in the 1st match, the best by any bowler in the series.