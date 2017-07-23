Harmanpreet Kaur will be up for Railways promotion

Harmanpreet was the man of the match in the semi-final against Australia.

Harman will look to score big in the final

What's the story?

Indian women's cricket team batting superstar Harmanpreet Kaur has been making headlines after her in human performance against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

After her superb knock of 171 in just 110 deliveries, Harmanpreet will be awarded by the Mumbai division of the Western Railways - the government department with whom she's employed.

“Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR on Saturday to PTI

In case you didn't know...

With the odds against India, the Women in Blue produced a breathtaking performance to knock the defending champions out of the tournament.

When India were going at a slightly low run-rate, Harmanpreet decided to take things in her own hand and decimated the opposition bowling line-up.

He smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park smashing twenty fours and seven sixes in her innings which helped India reach an amazing total of 281 in 42 overs.

The Details:

Apart from Harmanpreet, the Railways has employed a lot of cricketers from the Indian side over the years - skipper Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Devi, Mona Mesharm, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Nuzhat Parween have all been employed by the government department.

Sunil Udasi, a senior official of the Central Railways praised the Indian women and revealed that the Railways has always supported the cricketers and given the right training to players.

He also revealed that the reason why Railways employs most of the women cricketers is that of the robust domestic schedule and facilities such as 330 days special leave for dedicated training by the Railways.

What's next?

Harmanpreet will have a major role to play in India's chase against England in the final of the World Cup.

Author's Take

After her spectacular innings against the Southern Stars in the semi-final of the World Cup, Harry, as she is fondly called, surely deserves a promotion from the Railways.

She has performed exceptionally well over the past two matches batting at no. 4 in the line-up and she deserves all the credit she has got for the innings against Australia.