Harmanpreet Kaur's father and coach recalls how she was snubbed by the Punjab police in 2011

The way the Indian sportspersons are treated by the higher authorities of few departments is nothing less than disgusting

What's the story?

Harmanpreet Kaur is a doubtful starter for India in the Final

Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur rose to stardom and became a household name among the Indian cricket fanatics after her match-winning knock against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. But, her journey to the top was not an easy one as she was snubbed by the Punjab Police after they rejected her job application when she was in dire need of a job in 2011.

Extra cover: India have the momentum to win the final, says Indian all-rounder Devika Vaidya

In an interview with Times of India, Harman's father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar and her coach Yadwinder Sodhi, recalled an incident when she was rejected by Punjab Police in spite of playing for India for the last two years then.

"We had approached the Punjab Police and requested them to employ her. She had already represented India and was a regular member of the national team. We were told that there is no provision for employment in Punjab Police for female cricketers. That time a senior official in Punjab Police had told us that 'she isn't a Harbhajan Singh that we will give her a DSP post'. She wasn't even granted the post of an inspector. We even met the chief minister, but to no avail," said Yadwinder.

"Not a single political party or their representative has ever visited our home since 2009, when Harmanpreet began to win laurels for the country. The least the last Akali Dal government or Congress government could have done is gave Harmanpreet a job," said her father.

Extra cover: ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Scientific Astrologer predicts India to fall short at the final hurdle

In case you didn't know...

Harman scored an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls with the help of 20 fours and seven sixes against the Southern Stars to make sure that Mithali and co. reached the final of the tournament.

Her knock propelled India to 281/4 in their 42 overs and in return, Aussies threatened to take the game away from India, but eventually fell short by 36 runs.

Details

Yesterday, former India skipper and current CoA member Diana Edulji revealed how legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar helped Harman get a job in Western Railways (WR).

Diana wanted Harman to come to Mumbai and take up a job with Western Railways with a higher post to the offer that Harman already had in Northern Railways.

Extra cover: How Sachin Tendulkar helped Harmanpreet Kaur get a job in Western Railways

Unfortunately, the President of India rejected Harman's application for a move to WR and it was when Diana sought help from Sachin, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) then. With Sachin's recommendation, Harman's transfer to WR was approved.

What's next?

India take on England in the final of the World Cup at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground later today (July 23).

Harman suffered an injury last night while training and there is an uncertainty over her appearance in the Final. However, skipper Mithali Raj was confident about Harman taking part in the final in the press conference after she got injured.

Extra cover: Harmanpreet Kaur injures her shoulder, doubtful for final

Author's Take

The way the Indian sportspersons are treated by the higher authorities of few departments is nothing less than disgusting. They don't deserve the kind of treatment they get when they apply for a job. It is the responsibility of the people to back the sportspersons irrespective of the sport and gender in their tough times.

Also read: BCCI announce reward of Rs. 50 Lakhs for India women's team