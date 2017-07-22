India have the momentum to win the final, says Indian all-rounder Devika Vaidya

Devika Vaidya spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about India's performances, the threats England possess and who she thinks will win the final

Devika was named the Player of the Match for her 89 against Sri Lanka

She might not be a part of the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, but she is definitely one of the players to watch out for in the future. 19-year-old Devika Vaidhya caught everyone's attention when she made her T20 debut for India aged just 17.

Her breakthrough moment came in her second ODI in the ICC qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka where she scored a steady 89 against the hosts to take India home by 114 runs. The Pune-born all-rounder, who will turn 20 in a few days, has played seven ODIs for India and starred with both bat and ball.

Though she is new to the international arena, she was included in the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Sri Lanka and showed why she is considered the future of Indian cricket. Unfortunately, she was not included in the Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup, but it is certain that she will represent India in many World Cups in the future.

With the Indian women chasing history in London against the hosts England in the final of the World Cup, Devika, who shared the dressing room with most of these players, spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about various matters. Here are some of the excerpts.

Did you think that India would reach the final before the start of the tournament?

Yes. Before the start of the tournament, we had won 17 of the last 18 matches we had played since February 2016. We had good momentum and we never thought it would be disrupted because the atmosphere among the players was very good. Obviously, the main objective for us was to win the World Cup, but we took it just one match at a time. So, it was easier for us in the World Cup.

On the biggest positives for India from the World Cup:

We were excellent in all three departments throughout the World Cup. We have a team that has the right blend of youth and experience and all the players in the team are capable of performing under pressure.

On areas where India should improve ahead of the final:

We just need to keep our momentum going into the final. The girls will be motivated to go out and give their best. They are doing well in all three departments and we just need to focus more on the process rather than the result. If we play well, there is no reason for us to lose.

On Mithali Raj's run with the bat:

Mithali has been batting so well and is in the form of her life (ever since making her debut for India). We always expect her to score some runs. Both Mithali and Jhulan Goswami have given a lot to the team and have worked hard over the years. Now, it is our duty to back them up and help them win the World Cup and the girls are just doing that.

On Smriti Mandhana's struggles:

Smriti started the tournament on a good note as she scored around 200 runs in the first two matches, but, unfortunately, she has been getting out early in the last few matches. However, I am sure that she will do well in the final. Her form cannot get worse than what it is now and because of that, she has nothing to lose. I am sure that she will definitely come back stronger.

The greatest innings in ODI history?



Watch @ImHarmanpreet light up #WWC17 with a sensational 171* off just 115 balls pic.twitter.com/KNO3KQFecW — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2017

On Harmanpreet Kaur's innings against Australia:

It is definitely one of the best knocks by an Indian in World Cups. She was brilliant against Australia. She always had a positive mindset and likes to attack from ball one, something that comes naturally to her. She didn't get an opportunity with the bat in the group stage and when she finally got one, she brought out her A game and did what the team expected of her.

On Deepti Sharma's contributions to the team:

Deepti has been very crucial to the team. She has been a part of some crucial partnerships and with the ball, it is very difficult to hit her as she bowls in the right areas, something that is very evident from the fact that she is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets. In simple words, she brings a lot to the team as an all-rounder.

On every single member contributing to the team's success:

In everyone's mind, there is just one goal and that's winning the World Cup. In every department, the players want to contribute and back each other well. If someone fails with the bat, the players, captain and the coach will make sure that there is no negativity around her and that she contributes to the team's cause on the field.

On India vs England in the group stage and whether it would play on the minds of the players:

I don't know about England, but as far as I know about our captain, Mithali, she won't focus too much on past results. She will always say that it is a new day and a new game and ask us to approach every single game ball by ball and over by over rather than being complacent about past results. I am sure that this will be the case ahead of tomorrow's match as well.

Sarah Taylor is one player who can take the game away from India

On the threats India will face in the final:

Sarah Taylor is one player who can take the game away from India. She is a very good player and is in good form. But the team management would have chalked out proper plans not only for Sarah but every single player in the England squad.

On the support back home, something that is new for women's cricket:

It is very amazing. We have reached the final and are just one step away from the title. This gives us a lot of recognition and support from the media and fans in India. I hope this makes young girls in India take up cricket as their career in the near future.

India or England? Who will win?

Whoever plays well will win (laughs). India will beat England in the final because of the kind of form our players are in and the momentum we have going into the final.

