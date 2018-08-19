10 Indian Batsmen on the Lord's Honor Board

Anant Srivastava FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.50K // 19 Aug 2018, 01:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lord's Honors Board

Lord's, also known as The Mecca of Cricket, holds a special place in every cricketer's heart. Lord's has a tradition of honouring players with distinctive performances in matches by inscribing their names on the Honors boards. Every player dreams of playing at Lord's and getting his name on the Honors Board. The batsman who scores a hundred finds a place on the Honors Board. Indian batters may have slumped this year at Lord's, but in the past, there have been some notable performances that have found their places on the board.

In this article, we will take a look at who they are!

#1 Mulvantrai Himmatlal Mankad:

Mankad Bowled

M. H. Mankad, also known as Vinoo Mankad, was a prolific all-rounder in the early years of Indian Test cricket. He was an opening batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and played 44 test for India.

His best performance came in the time of crisis at Lord's against England in 1952. After having scored 72 in the first innings, he took 5 wickets in England's first innings. Later in the second innings, he scored 184 out of the team's total of 378 to find the place at the Lord's Honor board. His heroics couldn't save the game for India, but he was able to salvage the pride.

He was the first Indian batsman to be inscribed on the Lord's Batting Honor board. Moreover, he is the only Indian to feature on both the Honors boards, batting, and bowling.

1 / 10 NEXT