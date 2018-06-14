Indian bowlers in Australia and England: How they have fared

These bowlers could be crucial for India's chances in the future.

Sidharth Siddhu CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 15:16 IST 1.94K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ever since the inception of Test cricket, India have failed to fire in overseas conditions consistently. Despite fielding players of the highest quality, India have managed to return as the second best side from these tours which is unacceptable. But, several experts believe that the current bunch of Indian cricketers under Virat Kohli have the potential to outsmart any opponent in any condition.

Though India have a formidable batting line up to dominate attacks outside Asia, it is the bowlers who have failed to capture 20 wickets on a consistent basis. Even if they get hit for a few boundaries, they have to back their strengths and keep bowling in good areas which should fetch them the desired results on tours which would redefine Indian cricket.

A statistical look at the W/L Ratio of countries which have played over 100 Tests abroad clearly suggests that India are one of the poorest travelers going around in the Test arena. Also, most wins abroad have come against lower-ranked opponents such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Note: This list features the top 5 bowlers of the current Indian side and their performance in Test matches in Australia and England. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are yet to represent India in a Test in these conditions

#5 Mohammed Shami - 20 wickets

Mohammed Shami made his Test debut for India against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in 2013. Little did we know that he would become one of India's most-reliable fast bowlers. In his debut game itself, he castled 9 West Indian batsmen and helped India to a famous victory.

Shami has fared decently in the 6 Tests he has played in his previous tours of England and Australia. During this period, he bowled 222.3 overs and picked up 20 wickets at an average of 45.15 including a five-wicket haul.

Most recently, Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of the third Test against South Africa at Johannesburg in January which ensured a solitary victory for the Indian Test side on African soil.

With his ability to swing the Duke and the Kookaburra ball, Shami will be the go-to man for Virat Kohli in the upcoming tours of England and Australia if he remains free from injuries.