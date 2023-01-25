Mohammed Siraj is the number-one-ranked bowler as per the ICC ODI rankings. Before Siraj, there have been five other bowlers who have topped the charts as far as ODI bowling is concerned.

Three pacers and three spinners make the said list. Out of the six bowlers, three are still active and very much a part of the Indian ODI setup.

On that note, here is a look at the six bowlers:

#1 Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh had a brief ODI career for Team India. In 59 ODIs, he picked up 66 wickets.

He was the first Indian bowler to top the charts as far as ODI rankings were concerned. He was at his best in 1987, when he bagged 30 ODI wickets at an average of 28.47. He rose to the number one spot in 1987.

Singh's feat is an incredible one because the decade of the 1980s was dominated by fast bowlers, and Singh, a spinner, topped the charts, leaving all the bowlers behind.

#2 Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev was the first Indian pacer to be ranked the number one pacer in ODIs

Kapil Dev had an impressive run in ODIs towards the end of the 1980s. In 1988, Kapil picked up 21 ODI wickets at an average of 22.14.

He became the number-one ranked bowler in ODIs in March 1989. In an era when India failed to produce fast bowlers and depended on spinners even on overseas wickets, Kapil changed the face of Indian fast bowling and became the best in the world.

He was an idol to many young and upcoming Indian cricketers and was the first generation of Indian fast bowlers to be recognized on the big stage.

#3 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble is the most successful bowler for India in ODIs

India's most successful bowler topped the ODI bowling ranking charts in 1996. Anil Kumble achieved this incredible feat in December 1996.

He enthralled one and all with his bowling performances in the said year, picking up 61 wickets at an incredible average of 20.24.

Anil Kumble has the most ODI wickets for India, having picked up 337 wickets from 271 matches.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was the number-one ranked ODI bowler in 2013

Ravindra Jadeja had a stellar performance with the ball in ODI cricket in 2013 and reached the top of the rankings in August 2013. In 2013, Jadeja picked up 52 ODI wickets at an average of 25.40.

He was one of the main architects behind India's successful campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 12 wickets.

Team India will be hopeful that Ravindra Jadeja regains full fitness at the earliest possible date and will be a part of the Indian ODI setup shortly. For the record, Jadeja has picked up 189 ODI wickets.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been exceptional for India in ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah has topped the charts in ODI bowling ratings on two occasions. He first achieved this feat in 2018. Thereafter, he topped the charts once again in 2022 during his last ODI series for India.

In the said series against England, Bumrah was at his lethal best and picked up eight wickets in two matches. His career-best figures of 6-19 were against England at the Oval.

Bumrah has been an asset for Team India ever since he made his debut. In 72 ODIs, he has picked up 121 wickets at an average of 24.31 and an exceptional economy rate of 4.64. A fit Bumrah will make the Indian bowling lineup more lethal going into the ICC World Cup 2023.

#6 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is the number one ranked bowler as per the ICC ODI rankings

Mohammed Siraj made a horrendous debut in ODI cricket in 2019. In an encounter against Australia, Siraj conceded 76 runs in 10 overs and went wicketless. After that, he made his comeback in the ODI team after three years i.e. in 2022. Since then, he has not looked back.

Siraj was exceptional in ODIs in 2022, having picked up 24 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 23.46. His economy rate of 4.61 in 2022 reflects how much Siraj has improved as a bowler, considering he bowls most of his overs in the power play and at the death.

Siraj started 2023 with a bang. In five ODIs, he has picked up 14 wickets at an exceptional average of 10.57 and an economy rate of 16.57. What makes Siraj's numbers more impressive is that he has played all five encounters on Indian pitches that have been batsmen-friendly.

Siraj is now the number-one bowler in the ICC ODI rankings and could be the trump card for skipper Rohit Sharma in the ICC World Cup 2023.

