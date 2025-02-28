Indian captain Rohit Sharma rents out Mumbai flat for massive sum: Reports

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has rented out his Mumbai flat for a massive sum, according to a report by Business Standard. The 37-year-old is currently leading the national team at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The apartment in question is located in Lower Parel in Mumbai. The rent is ₹2.6 lakhs per month, as revealed by the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards (on the Inspector General of Registration website).

The property, Lodha Marquise - The Park, has been developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). It is a ready-to-move residential project and is spread across seven acres of land.

The report further revealed that the transaction was registered in January of this year. The apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq.ft and also includes parking space for two cars. A stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration charges of ₹1,000 were incurred on the lease transaction.

The apartmement was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father back in 2013 for a sum of ₹5.46 crore. As it is rented out for ₹2.6 lakh, it reflects a 6% rental yield. As per the report, the Indian captain and his father also own another apartment in Lodha Marquise - The Park, which was purchased for a sum of ₹5.70 crore in 2013. Notably, Lower Parel is among Mumbai's prime residential and commercial hubs.

Rohit Sharma-led India qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy semfinals

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his Indian team have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men In Blue have won both their group games so far.

They first beat Bangladesh by six wickets and then outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan by by the same margin in Dubai. India are among the favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy despite missing ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah through injury. Although captain Rohit has not registered a big score yet, he has looked in good touch and has displayed positive intent in both his outings so far.

India will play New Zealand in their final group stage game on Sunday, March 2.

