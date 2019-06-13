×
Indian Cricket Schedule: India set to begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign against West Indies in August

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
49   //    13 Jun 2019, 12:33 IST

Indian Test Team
Indian Test Team

India will begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign on 22nd August against West Indies in Antigua. India will be visiting West Indies for a full tour, which comprises of three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

To bring in context to the bilateral Test series, the ICC announced the World Test Championship where the top nine Test playing nations will play six other teams, three home series and three away over a period of two years. At the end of the two years, the top two teams will play the final in England. So, India start their World Test Championship adventure in an away series against West Indies.

India will head to the Caribbean for a full tour after the World Cup and the dates for the same have been announced. The tour starts with two T20Is on the 3rd and 4th August in Florida, USA. The final T20I will be played in Guyana on 6th August.

Guyana will also be the venue for the first ODI, which will take place on 8th August. The second and the last ODIs will be played in Trinidad on the 11th and 14th August respectively. The limited overs series will be followed by the start of the Test Championship for both the teams.

The first Test will take place in Antigua from 22nd-26th August, while the second Test will be played in Jamaica from 30th August-3rd September.

After the announcement of the schedule, West Indies Cricket CEO Jonny Grave said:

“We’ll be seeing some of the World’s best players go head to head in T20Is, ODIs and then in the new World Test Championship. West Indies fans, young and old, will have the opportunity to see some incredible cricket.”

India's tour of West Indies full fixtures:

T20I Series

1st T20I – August 3, Florida USA

2nd T20I – August 4, Florida USA

3rd T20I – August 6, Guyana

ODI Series

1st ODI – August 8, Guyana

2nd ODI – August 11, Trinidad

3rd ODI – August 14, Trinidad

Test Series

1st Test – August 22 to August 26, Antigua

2nd Test - August 30 to September 3, Jamaica



Also readIndian Cricket Schedule: New Zealand Cricket announce dates for India series


Tags:
ICC World Test Championship West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jason Holder T20 ODI Cricket Test cricket
