Indian Cricket Schedule: New Zealand Cricket announce dates for India series

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
325   //    07 Jun 2019, 14:33 IST

India will take on New Zealand in 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced its home programme for the 2019/20 season which runs for nearly five months between November and April. The Black Caps have an important few months coming up as they host the marquee sides of world cricket - England, India, South Africa, and Australia.

Gary Stead's side will face India in a full-fledged tour that includes five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. The Kiwis are a force to reckon with at home and it promises to be a blockbuster series, with India currently ranked fifth in T20Is, second in ODIs and first in Tests.

The Indian team had toured New Zealand earlier this year. They won the 5-match ODI series by a 4-1 margin while the 3-match T20I series was won by the hosts 2-1.

NZC chief executive David White expressed his delight with the schedule and how things have come together for New Zealand cricket.

“We're simply delighted with the way it's all fit together. It speaks volumes of the regard in which the Blackcaps and White Ferns are held that we can attract such a wealth of talent over the course of one summer.”

Here are the full details of India’s tour of New Zealand:

Jan 24: T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, 8pm

Jan 26: T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, 8pm

Jan 29: T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 8pm

Jan 31: T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 8pm

Feb 2: T20I at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, 8pm

Feb 5: ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 3pm

Feb 8: ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, 3pm

Feb 11: ODI at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 3pm

Feb 21-25: Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, 11.30am

Feb 29-Mar 4: Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 11.30am

Tags:
New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli
