The Indian cricket team on their tour to New Zealand

With India struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus, it is unlikely that cricket is going to resume in the next few months. All indications are that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to cancel the Indian cricket team's tour to Sri Lanka which is scheduled to be held in June-July this year.

The tour to Zimbabwe, the Asia Cup and England’s trip to the country also seem to be non-starters.

In such a scenario, will the Indian cricket team be sent Down Under for a three-month-long tour starting in October? Even if India comes out of the present lock-down, will it be prudent to send the team to Australia?

Sources say that there are a couple of issues to be sorted out before the tour can even happen. Firstly, the Australian government would have to give Cricket Australia the clearance to conduct cricket matches in the country.

Indian cricket team's Australia tour is now in jeopardy

Secondly, the Indian cricket team players will have to be consulted before taking a decision on the tour. Thirdly, the ICC will have to take a call on the T20 World Cup - which is under a cloud of uncertainty at the moment.

"The Indian cricket team would have to be in Australia before World T20 begins and that is an unlikely possibility as the players may not be interested in staying there for three long months,” the source said.

IPL over Indian cricket team tours

Sources also claim that IPL might be the only tournament to take place later this year. The BCCI are committed to staging the IPL if the coronavirus spread is controlled, but it is unlikely they would be as keen to honor their other commitments.

Will IPL be the only tournament in 2020?

Advertisement

"There is no point in discussing cricket right now. Staying healthy is more important. Cricket can wait and BCCI can't take the risk of sending its players to a country like Australia for three months. Some of the top players may not agree," the source added.

Here is a look at India's schedule in 2020, which is expected to unfold very differently than planned:

June-July: 3 ODIs and 3 T20s against Sri Lanka – away.

August: 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe – away.

September: Asia Cup.

September-October: 3 ODIs and 3 T20s against England – home.

October: 3 T20s against Australia – away.

October 18-November 15: T20 World Cup in Australia

November-January: 4 Tests, 3 ODIs against Australia – away.